Parole given to Lenoir County woman locked up for husband and step-son’s murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County woman in prison for killing her 4-year-old stepson and hiring a hitman to kill her husband has been granted parole.

State prison officials say Sylvia White will be released from prison in 11 months.

The 85-year-old White is serving two life sentences and has been up for parole since 2005.

The family of Billy White, who died in 1973, has been fighting the woman’s release ever since.

The child’s murder was not discovered until authorities say the woman hired the hitman in 1992 to kill her husband in Jones County. The husband was also named Billy White.

Another autopsy found the child was suffocated with a dry cleaning bag. She was found guilty of first degree murder in the child’s death in Lenoir County, and second degree murder for the death of her husband in Jones County.

The state’s Post Release Supervision & Parole Commission said White will be released on December 2nd.

