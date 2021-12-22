Advertisement

Onslow County deputies looking for runaway teen

Hattie Brown
Hattie Brown(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a runaway teen.

Deputies say 16-year-old Hattie Brown was last seen in the area of Youpon Drive in Hubert and she may be with Markus Fester using a maroon/burgundy 2006 Ford Mustang with NC registration THL-9071.

Brown is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with red/brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910)-989-4065.

