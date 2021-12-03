Child among three killed in Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Three people were killed in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Elizabeth City, including a child.

Elizabeth City Police say they responded around 5:00 p.m. to a gunshot call at Perry and Jordan Streets.

When officers arrived they found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say three people died from their injuries. They’re identified as 18-year-old Jaquan White of Elizabeth City, 39-year-old De’Shay Berry, and 3-year-old Allura Pledger, both from Manteo.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.