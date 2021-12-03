Child among three killed in Elizabeth City shooting
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Three people were killed in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Elizabeth City, including a child.
Elizabeth City Police say they responded around 5:00 p.m. to a gunshot call at Perry and Jordan Streets.
When officers arrived they found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say three people died from their injuries. They’re identified as 18-year-old Jaquan White of Elizabeth City, 39-year-old De’Shay Berry, and 3-year-old Allura Pledger, both from Manteo.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.