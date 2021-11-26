Two arrested in Thanksgiving night murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man is dead and two men are in jail after a Thanksgiving night shooting.

Rocky Mount police say around 11:45 p.m. they received a “shots fired” call in the 2500 block of Sexton Road.

They found 31-year-old Levaska Smith III dead in the yard of a home.

Police have charged Kenneth Parker, 35, of Rocky Mount, and Raylon Parker, 33, of Enfield with first degree murder.

Investigators say all three men are known to each other but haven’t said if the two Parkers are related or not.

The Parkers were jailed without bond and police ask anyone with information or video footage to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.