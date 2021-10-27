Rocky Mount police investigating murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they are investigating a murder Wednesday from a shooting.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 3:15 a.m., police responded to UNC Nash Health Care after hearing of two people suffering from gunshot wounds. 25-year-old Aaron Anderson, of Wilson, was pronounced dead.

They say 26-year-old Malik Spell, also of Wilson, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Rocky Mount police say the location of the shooting is currently being investigated. They are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information relating to this case should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Text-A-Tip, or call Twin Counties CrimeStoppers at 252- 977-1111.

