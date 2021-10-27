Advertisement

Rocky Mount police investigating murder

(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they are investigating a murder Wednesday from a shooting.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 3:15 a.m., police responded to UNC Nash Health Care after hearing of two people suffering from gunshot wounds. 25-year-old Aaron Anderson, of Wilson, was pronounced dead.

They say 26-year-old Malik Spell, also of Wilson, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Rocky Mount police say the location of the shooting is currently being investigated. They are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information relating to this case should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Text-A-Tip, or call Twin Counties CrimeStoppers at 252- 977-1111.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deanta Beamon was wanted for three counts of first-degree murder in Pitt County.
Man wanted for attempted murder in Pitt County arrested after standoff
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
DMV closes Hookerton License Plate Agency for second time in two years
A pedestrian was killed at this intersection in Lenoir County.
Highway Patrol investigating fatal late-night hit-and-run in Lenoir County
Robin Byrum / Scott Poole
OBX: Parents arrested in 1991 death of baby

Latest News

Lewis Jackson
Rocky Mount man arrested after shooting neighbor, speeding off
Kenny Laughinghouse with his mums
Husband raises money for cancer center as wife battles cancer
Ghostwalk New Bern
Ghostwalk returns to New Bern for Halloween weekend
Walmart
POLICE: Shots fired outside of Walmart in Goldsboro