State senator calls for Lt. Gov. Robinson’s resignation after homophobic comments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A North Carolina senator is calling for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to resign after he made pointed comments about homosexuality several months ago.

WRAL is reporting that back in June, Robinson was speaking at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove when he called transgenderism and homosexuality “filth.”

“There is no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality or any of that filth,” Robinson said to applause from the congregation. “And yes, I called it filth. And if you don’t like it that I called it filth, come see me about it.”

Sen. Jeff Jackson, D-Mecklenburg, said Thursday that North Carolina does not need open discrimination from a high-ranking public official and called for Robinson, a Republican, to resign.

Robinson’s office provided this statement to WRAL in response to the comments made at the church this summer. It reads in part:

Robinson’s spokesman, John Wesley Waugh, said the lieutenant governor was speaking about education at the church.

“Topics surrounding transgenderism and homosexuality should be discussed at home and not in public education,” Waugh said in a statement to WRAL News. “We must focus on reading, writing, and mathematics in North Carolina. Our students have struggled with these topics even before the pandemic. Our primary focus needs to be helping our students succeed, not on topics that should be discussed at home.”

WRAL also requested a comment from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s office but hadn’t heard back as of late Thursday.

Robinson is no stranger to fiery speeches. During a North Carolina Republican Party convention this summer, Robinson spoke harshly of President Joe Biden, the Black Lives Matter movement and Antifa.

In March, Robinson created a task force to examine what he called “indoctrination” of students by North Carolina teachers.

“The classroom should be a place for education, not a place where people’s opinions are pushed on our children,” Robinson said at the time. “We call it indoctrination, but it could be called many things. It could be called politicizing the classroom.”

