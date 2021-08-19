Advertisement

Jacksonville police looking for missing man

A Silver Alert was issued for 33-year-old Cynneus Searcy.
A Silver Alert was issued for 33-year-old Cynneus Searcy.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a man from the east who may be headed to Florida.

A Silver Alert was issued for 33-year-old Cynneus Searcy. Police say he was last seen on Terry Lane in Jacksonville and may be headed to Panama City, Florida.

He is described as 6′1″, 155 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. Officers say he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, a gray army skull cap with tin foil and tac lens glasses.

If you know his whereabouts, call police at 910-455-4000.

