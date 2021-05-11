BBQ Fest on the Neuse attracts up to 15,000 people to Kinston; much more than anticipated

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The BBQ on the Neuse Festival returned from a one-year hiatus with a bang. People were ready to get out to one of the first festivals in the East since the COVID pandemic shut down festivals.

This year, 60 teams competed in the 40th Annual BBQ on the Neuse in Kinston. Organizers typically draw 100 different teams, but entries had to be reduced this year because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the smaller competition, thousands of people turned out to enjoy the event. Initially, organizers estimated 5,000 people would show up.

But they now say somewhere between 10,000-to-15,000 people attended the weekend event.

BBQ on the Neuse Cook-off Chair Tammy Kelly said, “We were very pleased, and the weather was perfect on Saturday. We had a little rain Friday night, but it really didn’t slow anyone down. We had great crowds, and we think everyone was careful. There were smiles on everyone’s faces, and that was the best part, and the cook teams were so happy to be here.”

Next year’s event is May 6 & 7, 2022.

If you would like to participate in the cook-off, you can go to Kinston-BBQ.com for more information throughout the year.

