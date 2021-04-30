Advertisement

Funeral arrangements announced for Andrew Brown, Jr.

Andrew Brown Jr., who was Black, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Andrew Brown, Jr.

Horton’s Funeral Home and Cremations said that visitation for family and friends will take place Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their chapel at 509 Dobbs St. in Hertford.

A public viewing will take place later that day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Museum of the Albemarle at 501 S. Water Street, Elizabeth City.

On Monday, the invite-only funeral will take place at noon.

Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at Brown’s funeral.

