Funeral arrangements announced for Andrew Brown, Jr.
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Andrew Brown, Jr.
Horton’s Funeral Home and Cremations said that visitation for family and friends will take place Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their chapel at 509 Dobbs St. in Hertford.
A public viewing will take place later that day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Museum of the Albemarle at 501 S. Water Street, Elizabeth City.
On Monday, the invite-only funeral will take place at noon.
Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at Brown’s funeral.
