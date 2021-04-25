Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Lenoir County.

Trooper J.F. Burruss said the crash happened on US-70 near La Grange, at 2:49 a.m. when the man’s motorcycle ran off the road and struck a guard rail.

The person’s name and age was not released as the crash is under investigation, Burruss said.

One single lane eastbound of US-70 was blocked for about an hour and a half before it reopened.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning.
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, NC Attorney General, Gov. Roy Cooper, NAACP leaders call for release of body camera video involving shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr.
Two people were killed at this Lenoir County intersection.
TROOPERS: Woman kills Kinston couple after running stop sign
WITN First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Severe weather threat fails to materialize
The accident has closed down South Memorial Drive.
UPDATE: Troopers identify driver in Tuesday chase with Greenville Police
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
UPDATE: Grandson shot by grandfather during break-in dies

Latest News

Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning.
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, NC Attorney General, Gov. Roy Cooper, NAACP leaders call for release of body camera video involving shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr.
Volunteers handing out care packages at the NC MedAssist free pharmacy giveaway.
NC MedAssist holds mobile free pharmacy event in Pitt County
5K WALK AND RUN
5K Walk and Run raises money for hurricane relief in Eastern North Carolina
5K WALK AND RUN
5K WALK AND RUN