Motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Lenoir County.

Trooper J.F. Burruss said the crash happened on US-70 near La Grange, at 2:49 a.m. when the man’s motorcycle ran off the road and struck a guard rail.

The person’s name and age was not released as the crash is under investigation, Burruss said.

One single lane eastbound of US-70 was blocked for about an hour and a half before it reopened.

