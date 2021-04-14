18 people facing drug charges in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in Martin County say they have arrested 18 people from four counties on some pretty serious drug charges.

The Martin County Narcotics Unit made the busts over the past three months by conducting covert narcotics operations in Martin County and Williamston.

The drug offenses include trafficking in cocaine, heroin, and opium.

The narcotics unit is made up of investigators from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and detectives with the Williamston Police Department.

Here is a list of those arrested, along with their charges:

David Pierce, Jr., 64, of Williamston

-Trafficking in opium (3 counts)

-Possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver Schedule II (2 counts)

Bond: $100,000.00

Javon Beach, 29, of Greenville

-Trafficking in heroin (3 counts)

-Possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver heroin (3 counts)

-Sell or deliver controlled substances within 1000 feet of a school or park (3 counts)

Bond: $100,000.00

Nasir Gray, 22, of Greenville

-Conspiracy to traffic heroin (5 counts)

-Conspiracy to sale or deliver marijuana (2 counts)

Bond: $350,000.00

Tiffany Hardison, 38, of Jamesville

-Possession of heroin

-Possession of drug paraphernalia

-Felony probation violation

Bond: $30,000.00

Quindarien Rascoe, 26, of Williamston

-Possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver cocaine (2 counts)

-Possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver Schedule II

-Sell or deliver controlled substances within 1000 feet of a school or park

Bond: $25, 000.00

Ali Harget, 21, of Williamston

-Possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver heroin

-Possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver cocaine

-Possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver marijuana

-Possession of a stolen firearm

Bond: $50,000.00

Charles Hill, 38, of Williamston

-Possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver marijuana

Bond: $10,000.00

Derrick Outlaw, 39, of Windsor

-Possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver heroin

-Possession of a stolen firearm

-Possession of a firearm by convicted felon

Bond: $100,000.00

Dylan Carroll, 20, of Williamston

-Possession of heroin

Bond: $15,000.00

Andrea Whitaker, 26, of Williamston

-Possession of heroin

Bond: $100,000.00

Jermaine Clegg, 34, of Williamston

-Possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver Schedule II

Bond: $20,000.00

Marcus Williams, 47, of Williamston

-Possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver cocaine (2 counts)

-Sell or deliver controlled substances within 1000 feet of a school or park

Bond: $100,000.00

Eric Brown, II, 22, of Williamston

-Possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver marijuana

Bond: $10,000.00

Jaquan Durham, 27, of Williamston

-Possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver marijuana

-Sell or deliver controlled substances within 1000 feet of a school or park

Bond: $15,000.00

Desmond Smith, 35, of Durham

-Trafficking in opium

-Possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver Schedule II

-Possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver cocaine (2 counts)

-Maintaining a vehicle to keep or store controlled substances

Bond: $250,000.00

Adrian Jones, 36, of Colerain

-Possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver heroin

-Possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver cocaine

-Possession with intent to sell or deliver controlled substances within 1000 feet of a school

Bond: $30,000.00

Dequan Daniels, 29, of Jamesville

-Possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver cocaine (3 counts)

-Possession of a firearm by convicted felon

Bond: $1,000,000.00

Christopher Williams, 26, of Grimesland

-Possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver cocaine

Bond: $250,000.00

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.