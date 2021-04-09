Advertisement

FIRST ON WITN: Farmville man charged with murder, rape, kidnapping

Pitt County deputies charged 27-year-old Jimmie Speight Jr. with the crimes.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man from Farmville is in jail, accused of killing a man on Thursday.

Pitt County deputies say 27-year-old Jimmie Speight Jr. shot into a car that 36-year-old Edmond Moore Jr. was driving. Deputies say Moore was thrown from his car after a crash on King Farm Road at around 1:00 p.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they noticed Moore has been shot.

Deputies were called to a neighborhood off King Farm Road shortly after to investigate a suspicious man walking door-to-door and asking for a ride to Greenville. When deputies found him on Palm Drive, they identified him as Speight. Deputies say they found a gun and drugs near where he was detained.

Speight is charged with murder.

Speight is also accused of kidnapping and raping someone else a little more than a month ago. Deputies say it happened on March 4th. Officials did not say how old the alleged victim is or the relationship between the two.

Speight is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a more than $3 million bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Friday afternoon outside of Jacksonville.
Two dead in fiery Onslow County vehicle crash
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says a local resident found the body around 9:15 a.m....
Body found on Outer Banks beach
From left: Phillip Adams, Robert Shook and Robert Lesslie.
Authorities: NFL player Phillip Adams killed 5, then himself
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New charges added in Bryan mass shooting

Latest News

Hail in Edenton looks like a fresh blanket of snow
Hail in Edenton looks like a fresh blanket of snow
Basketball star opens business in Kinston
Basketball star opens business in Kinston
Cooper OK’s bill offering K-12 students summer school option
Cooper OK’s bill offering K-12 students summer school option
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Scattered storms fade away late tonight
Local basketball star opens business in Kinston.
Basketball star opens business in Kinston