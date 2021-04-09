FIRST ON WITN: Farmville man charged with murder, rape, kidnapping

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man from Farmville is in jail, accused of killing a man on Thursday.

Pitt County deputies say 27-year-old Jimmie Speight Jr. shot into a car that 36-year-old Edmond Moore Jr. was driving. Deputies say Moore was thrown from his car after a crash on King Farm Road at around 1:00 p.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they noticed Moore has been shot.

Deputies were called to a neighborhood off King Farm Road shortly after to investigate a suspicious man walking door-to-door and asking for a ride to Greenville. When deputies found him on Palm Drive, they identified him as Speight. Deputies say they found a gun and drugs near where he was detained.

Speight is charged with murder.

Speight is also accused of kidnapping and raping someone else a little more than a month ago. Deputies say it happened on March 4th. Officials did not say how old the alleged victim is or the relationship between the two.

Speight is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a more than $3 million bond.

