State Insurance Commissioner joins Craven County Sheriff for Operation Medicine Drop Tuesday

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Operation Medicine Drop kicks off Tuesday for residents to drop off outdated or unused prescription medications.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes are sponsoring the drug take-back event on Tuesday, March 30, at the Township 7 Fire Department in New Bern.

Organizers say operation Medicine Drop events are happening throughout the state to curb the state’s opioid crisis and save lives. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office (OMD) drug take-back is from 10 a.m. to noon.

OMD is a program within the Department of Insurance to ensure unused or expired medication is properly disposed of and kept out of the wrong hands, according to program managers.

Since the first North Carolina take-back event in 2010, the program has collected more than 232 million pills, supported more than 3,893 events, and assisted in the placement of more than 452 drop box locations.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.