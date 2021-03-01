Advertisement

PITT COUNTY: U.S. 264 lanes shut down after report of shooting

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. 264 just outside of Greenville are shut down after reports of a shooting.

Multiple law enforcement and rescue vehicles are blocking the busy highway across from the DSM plant.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Deputies were putting up crime scene tape in an area just past the Coca-Cola bottling plant. It appears the shooting happened on the highway and there is a car as part of the crime scene.

WITN has a crew on the scene and will update this story when new information is available.

