PITT COUNTY: U.S. 264 lanes shut down after report of shooting

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. 264 just outside of Greenville are shut down after reports of a shooting.

Multiple law enforcement and rescue vehicles are blocking the busy highway across from the DSM plant.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Deputies were putting up crime scene tape in an area just past the Coca-Cola bottling plant. It appears the shooting happened on the highway and there is a car as part of the crime scene.

