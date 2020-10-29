One dead, two others wounded in Greenville apartment shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say one person is dead and two others wounded in a shooting early this morning at a Greenville apartment complex.
Police say they were called around 4:30 a.m. to Paramount 3800 on Bostic Drive for a shooting.
One person died at the scene, according to police, and two others were taken to Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.
Officers say two people are in custody for questioning.
