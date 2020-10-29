Advertisement

One dead, two others wounded in Greenville apartment shooting

Police are investigating after a fatal shooting at the Paramount 3800 apartment complex
Police are investigating after a fatal shooting at the Paramount 3800 apartment complex(GPD)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say one person is dead and two others wounded in a shooting early this morning at a Greenville apartment complex.

Police say they were called around 4:30 a.m. to Paramount 3800 on Bostic Drive for a shooting.

One person died at the scene, according to police, and two others were taken to Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Officers say two people are in custody for questioning.

