One dead, two others wounded in Greenville apartment shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say one person is dead and two others wounded in a shooting early this morning at a Greenville apartment complex.

Police say they were called around 4:30 a.m. to Paramount 3800 on Bostic Drive for a shooting.

One person died at the scene, according to police, and two others were taken to Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Officers say two people are in custody for questioning.

Greenville Police are investigating after a fatal shooting at Paramouont 3800 apartment complex (GPD)

