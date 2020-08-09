Advertisement

Police: 5-year old shot, killed in Wilson

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) -

The police department says officers were called to the 5100 block of Archers Road for a shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Officers found a 5-year old suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency responders began life-saving efforts while the child was taken to Wilson Medical Center.

Police say the child died at the hospital.

The Wilson Police Department is still investigating the shooting, and asks that anyone with information contact them at (252)399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252)243-2255.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

