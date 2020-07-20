Tie Breakers in Greenville closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville restaurant will reopen on Tuesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Tie Breakers closed on Sunday.

The restaurant says they are “99.9% sure” the employee contracted the virus on July 11th at a party where eight other people, not their employees, also tested positive.

The employee has not worked since that date.

According to the restaurant, the employee called prior to their shift on July 14th and complained of a sore throat and fever. Their positive test result came back Sunday.

No other employees have shown any signs or symptoms of the virus.

“You know, when something like this happens you just have to do whatever it takes to get stuff cleaned and get the place back up and running safely and that’s what we’ve done. To be shut down for two days to make sure you’ve got everything cleaned and sanitized is a small price to pay.”

Here’s what the restaurant says they have done in response:

Closed as of Sunday

Hired a cleaning crew to come Monday morning to clean and sanitize all surfaces

Bringing Fixed NC back on Monday for a third time to spray a chemical that helps kill the virus as a secondary precaution

Will get in touch with the health department on Monday for additional guidance

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.