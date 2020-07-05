U[DATE: No arrests made in Washington fatal shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - No arrests have been made in a fatal shooting in Washington.

Police say 18-year-old Curtis Gorham died while at the hospital Saturday night.

Officers say they were called to Vidant Beaufort Hospital because a patient was there who he had been shot. As of Monday morning, police say they don’t know where or when the shooting happened.

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information, call Washington police at at (252) 946-1444.

JULY 5 UPDATE

