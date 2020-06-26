New Bern Police investigate homicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Police are investigating a homicide after responding to a report of gunshots.

Around 7:15 p.m. officers responded to the area of Dillahunt Street and Carver Street where they found a person suffering from a gunshot.

The victim died while being taken to the hospital.

The victim’s name is not being released pending the notification of family.

The case is in the early stages of the investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call 252-636-5034.

