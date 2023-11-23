Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU football players share Thanksgiving favorites they hope will fuel them for a grand finale on Saturday

Tulsa at ECU Saturday at 2 PM
ECU football players share Thanksgiving favorites.
ECU football players share Thanksgiving favorites.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football putting the final touches on its final game of the season as they host Tulsa on Saturday for senior day. They are fueling up to end the year right and shared some of the items that will be on their plates on Thanksgiving.

“Turkey, ham guy with mashed potatoes and gravy. I love the green beans,” says Pirates quarterback Alex Flinn, “But I think my favorite part is the sweet potato casserole. My mom’s sweet potato casserole is probably my favorite dish.”

“Oh man, I’m a hometown kid so I am going to grandma’s house. I feel bad all my teammates don’t get to go home and get a good home-cooked meal,” says ECU linebacker Jeremy Lewis, “But me being right up the road, I’m going to grandma’s house and whatever she cooks I’m eating... turkey, ham, fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, cabbage, collards, everything.”

“I’m going to be going with Jeremy then. Yup,” says ECU safety Julius Wood, “You know everything is on the menu macaroni, turkey, ham, chicken I like it all.”

ECU and Tulsa meet on Saturday at 2 PM at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Faulkner & Amber Taylor
Man & woman jailed on $2-million bonds after traffic stop
Jamichelle Mitchell was charged with having a gun on educational property.
Mom locked up after Pitt County elementary school lockdown
Flu claims first child death in North Carolina
Troopers release name of woman killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism

Latest News

Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
LaMelo Ball, Hornets rally from 19-point deficit to hand Wizards their 7th straight loss
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes rally for big third period comeback win over Oilers
Tarboro football annual Thanksgiving practice
Tarboro holds annual Thanksgiving Day practice, Vikings are hungry for more than Turkey this week
ECU basketball’s Cam Hayes denied transfer waiver to play immediately by the NCAA, Pirates to...
ECU basketball’s Cam Hayes denied transfer waiver to play immediately by the NCAA, Pirates to appeal ruling