ECU football players share Thanksgiving favorites they hope will fuel them for a grand finale on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football putting the final touches on its final game of the season as they host Tulsa on Saturday for senior day. They are fueling up to end the year right and shared some of the items that will be on their plates on Thanksgiving.

“Turkey, ham guy with mashed potatoes and gravy. I love the green beans,” says Pirates quarterback Alex Flinn, “But I think my favorite part is the sweet potato casserole. My mom’s sweet potato casserole is probably my favorite dish.”

“Oh man, I’m a hometown kid so I am going to grandma’s house. I feel bad all my teammates don’t get to go home and get a good home-cooked meal,” says ECU linebacker Jeremy Lewis, “But me being right up the road, I’m going to grandma’s house and whatever she cooks I’m eating... turkey, ham, fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, cabbage, collards, everything.”

“I’m going to be going with Jeremy then. Yup,” says ECU safety Julius Wood, “You know everything is on the menu macaroni, turkey, ham, chicken I like it all.”

ECU and Tulsa meet on Saturday at 2 PM at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

