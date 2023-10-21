Marines run 241 miles to remember each service member who died in Beirut bombing

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) -Monday marks the 40th anniversary of the Beirut bombing carried out by two suicide bombers killing 241 United States Marine Corps and Navy service members, and this weekend Marines are running in their honor.

The 1st Battalion, 8th Marines are running 241 miles, one mile for each service member that died.

The run started by the Eagle Globe and Anchor at Lejeune Memorial Gardens on Friday and will last through Sunday, weaving through the paths passing by all the memorials including the Beirut Memorial.

The Beirut Memorial Observance will take place Monday, October 23rd at 10:30 a.m. at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens.

