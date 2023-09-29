North Carolina State Budget allocated for PFA research

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Several studies have revealed the dangers of PFAs or forever chemicals. Now, some money set aside in the North Carolina state budget is going toward researching and managing them.

Firefighters put their lives on the line every day, but the dangers they face last much longer than the fires themselves; they are also exposed to PFAs, which are known to be linked to certain cancers.

“There’s not many studies with firefighters themselves, but there are studies and different experiment models that show that kind of potential linkage, so there’s definitely a lot of research and even more concern for firefighters and their communities,” said Tracey Woodlief, an ECU toxicology researcher.

Woodlief says PFAs are starting to become more of a concern as firefighters are exposed to the chemicals in more ways than one, with it being found in fighting foam and their gear.

The recently passed state budget aims to combat some of the concerns by giving 20 million dollars to fund programs related to the management of foam that firefighters use.

“Through this research, through these funds, we can really take advantage and really open the public’s eyes; like I said, cancer hasn’t been really focused on within the last few years as more diagnoses has come. It’s really starting to open our eyes to, okay, this is a real thing,” said Brent Hamilton, a lieutenant at Washington Fire-Rescue-EMS.

Hamilton was diagnosed with colon cancer in October of 2022. He is taking extra precautions to make sure his department isn’t exposed to PFAs any longer than they have to be and is grateful to see state dollars going toward protecting them.

“Cleaning, hitting the showers, you know, our hood, gloves when we’re available to change our turnout gear out, so little things like that we can do pay dividends in the long run,” said Hamilton.

There is also 4 million dollars allocated in the state budget for PFA research projects by UNC-Chapel Hill’s Collaboratory.

The toxicology researcher also said many doctors have information about the link between PFAs and other illnesses. She recommends talking to your doctor about it, especially if you have an increased risk for cancer.

