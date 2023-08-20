Rocky Mount police investigating deadly shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Rocky Mount Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Officials were called to a shooting with injury on Saturday at 8:06 p.m. in the 1300 block of Westwood Drive. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. First responders and EMS provided first aid, however the victim died of his injuries.

The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and forensic personnel are actively investigating this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1450, 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip.

