New Bern High School principal & counselor suspended

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Two officials from a school in the east have been suspended, but few other details are known at this time.

Craven County Schools Public Relations Director Jennifer Wagner tells WITN that on Tuesday, New Bern High School Principal Jerry Simmons, as well as New Bern High School Counselor Heidi Ricks, were both suspended with pay.

Wagner says the school system is not able to share further details due to the confidential nature of personnel information.

She says the four assistant principals are on site and available if any need arises at New Bern High School.

As we learn new details we will pass those along.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.