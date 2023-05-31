Snow Hill police share details on April homicide

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Information has been released on a deadly shooting that happened last month in Snow Hill.

James Schultheis III was found shot near his apartment in the 600 block of Jordan Avenue around 11:00 p.m. on April 23rd.

The 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chief Joshua Smith.

Police said the SBI is helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the homicide of Schultheis should call the Snow Hill Police Department at 252-560-9022 or 252-747-3414.

