One dead in Pitt County crash involving log truck

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after a log truck flipped over on a Pitt County highway this morning.

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. on Highway 30 near Satterwaite Road, north of Pactolus.

Troopers say the log truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The highway has been shut down as the Highway Patrol investigates and the logs are cleared from the highway.

