North Carolina star receiver Downs taken on day two in NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, MO (WITN) - No ECU football players taken so far after day two of the NFL Draft. Rounds two and three were selected on Friday.

North Carolina star receiver Josh Downs has a new home taken by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round 79th overall. Downs becomes the 248th Tar Heel selected in the draft all-time.

Downs had almost 25 hundred yards receiving with 22 touchdown catches which is second-best all-time for the Heels. He had over 200 career receptions at UNC.

The Panthers made two picks taking Ole Miss wide out Jonathan Mingo in the second round.

Carolina traded up to take Oregon edge rusher D.J. Johnson in the third round.

Wake Forest defensive tackle Kobie Turner went 89th overall to the L.A. Rams.

The fourth through seventh round is Saturday starting at noon.

