SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Woman killed in overnight shooting in Goldsboro

Goldsboro, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for answers after an overnight shooting here in the east.

At around 10:26 p.m., Goldsboro Police received multiple reports of gunshots in the 400 block of Brownrigg St.

Authorities say once they arrived, they found a woman lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman, 59-year-old Aubrey Redding Jr., was taken to UNC Wayne Health for treatment but later died from her injuries.

Goldsboro Police say that SBI is investigating and the case is still on-going.

