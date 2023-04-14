Advertise With Us
Police investigating gunshot on Elizabeth City State University campus

Elizabeth City State University
Elizabeth City State University
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Campus police in the east were called after a gunshot was reported at Elizabeth City State University.

Elizabeth City State University Police Department responded to a report of an individual with a firearm on campus near William Hall earlier this morning.

A shelter-in-place order was issued. It was later determined that a firearm was discharged, but no one was hurt. The shelter-in-place was then lifted.

The investigation remains active by the Elizabeth City State Police Department.

