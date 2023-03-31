Advertise With Us
West Carteret H.S. grad killed in Kentucky Black Hawk crash

Caleb Gore
Caleb Gore(NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One of the nine soldiers who died in Wednesday’s Black Hawk crash in Kentucky graduated from an Eastern Carolina high school.

Staff Sgt. Caleb Gore attended West Carteret High School and was a 2015 graduate. The school system says his wife, Haleigh Smith Gore, is a 2017 graduate. She is expecting the couple’s first child.

Staff Sgt. Caleb Gore attended West Carteret High School and was a 2015 graduate. The school system says his wife, Haleigh Smith Gore, is a 2017 graduate.(NBC)

The two Army medical-evacuation helicopters crashed during a nighttime training exercise near Fort Campbell.

Teachers at West Carteret remember Gore as an avid wrestler who was also active in the school’s ROTC program. Vince Giani said Gore wanted to join the Army and become a medic.

Rev. Tim Gore said his son was a real-life ‘Captain America’ who loved serving his country in the Army.

“His passion was search and rescue and if you happened to be wounded on the battlefield, Caleb coming out of that helicopter would be the most beautiful thing you would ever see,” the statement said.

“He was kind, compassionate and a gentle giant because he was built like a tank. He was soon to become a registered nurse and was taking leadership training so that he could continue his career as he got older by training others in this field.”

Carteret County Schools said it is discussing plans to honor Gore.

“We are proud that Caleb went on to serve our country, as many other Carteret County Public School graduates have, yet we are heartbroken that Caleb’s service ended in the ultimate sacrifice,” said Rrichie Paylor, school superintendent. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, also a WCHS graduate (2017), Haleigh Smith Gore, and to the rest of his family and friends.”

