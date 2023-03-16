Advertise With Us
Wheelchair activist jailed for impeding traffic in Greenville

This photo was taken Wednesday afternoon on Allen Road.
This photo was taken Wednesday afternoon on Allen Road.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man advocating for wheelchair accessibility at Greenville city bus stops is in the Pitt County jail after his arrest this morning.

Steven Hardy-Braz was charged by Greenville police for impeding traffic. Hardy-Braz was continuing his protests of bus stops he says are not accessible to the handicapped this morning on South Memorial Drive near Kohls.

Police said the Farmville man was initially warned and asked to move off the highway so he wasn’t impeding traffic. A spokeswoman said Hardy-Braz moved, but then was seen going right back to sitting in the highway and then was arrested.

Police said arresting the man was the final option after he received verbal warnings and written citations.

WITN reported on Hardy-Braz’s protests Wednesday night. According to Hardy-Braz, he is forced to ride his wheelchair in the road because he says bus stops in the city are not accessible to handicapped people. When using his wheelchair, the man says he has to go against traffic, something the city says has become a problem.

He says the city and state are breaking the Americans with Disabilities Act by not having bus stops accessible to handicapped people.

Greenville spokesperson Brock Letchworth says they are studying the city’s transit system which includes steps to improve ADA compliance. “The individual who disrupted traffic on city streets this morning has previously been made aware of the Pitt Area Transit System option for transportation but has elected not to utilize it and instead advocate in a way that endangers himself and other motorists on busy city streets,” said Letchworth.

Hardy-Braz remains in jail this afternoon on a $1,000 bond.

This was taken Wednesday afternoon on Stantonsburg Road.
This was taken Wednesday afternoon on Stantonsburg Road.(WITN)

