North Pitt’s Ni’Jay Lee Celebrates ECSU football scholarship with friends and family

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - National Signing Day is Wednesday for high school football players but they started celebrating a day early at North Pitt. Ni’Jay Lee the Panthers star wide receiver is heading to play for Elizabeth City State next year. He said staying home is nice and he never thought he would be a college football player.

“I feel happy. A little nervous out here because a lot of people out here. But, I will get used to it. It feels good cause I never thought I would sign to a college before,” says Lee, “One because my brother go there and the coaches have been real cool and kept in contact with me. Never give up and keep playing.”

