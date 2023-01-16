Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures another

Greenville police are investigating a murder.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One man is dead and a resident was injured after a vehicle crashes into a Greenville apartment complex.

Just after midnight on Monday, Greenville police officers were called to The District at Tar River apartment complex for a car crashing into a building and the report of shots fired in the area.

Officers found a Nissan Maxima had crashed into an apartment. When they checked on the driver, 25-year-old Aveon Collins-Smith, they found he had been shot in the chest and he later died at ECU Health Medical Center.

Police say a resident of the apartment was home and taken to ECU Health Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still investigating a motive for the shooting.

The District is popular with ECU students, but police say neither the car driver nor the injured resident are students.

Anyone with information about this murder should call Greenville police at (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest and you can remain anonymous.

