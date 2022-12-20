ECU College of Allied Health Science hosts Cerebral Palsy Study and Research

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Children from around the country were at East Carolina University to participate in a study that could help researchers learn more about the effects and treatment of brain injuries.

One study participant, Decklen, says, “I’m left-handed so I’m going to work on my right hand, my undominant hand.”

“This is an intensive therapy where they get therapy of 30 hours just in 5 days, and this is also a novel intervention, so families see a value into it and that’s a reason they are eager to participate in the study,” ECU Physical Therapy Professor, Dr. Swati Surkar, told WITN.

The study focuses on getting each participant up to speed in their every day physical activity.

“Getting them to use both hands, super functional so functional things like playing with them, putting on jackets,” says Physical Therapy Student, Katie Woosley.

Dr. Surkar also expresses the importance of studies and research like this. “This is good for the families as well as the researchers and clinician to see what are the novel therapies that we can implement which can be beneficial just to have their function better in day-to-day activities.”

Woosley says seeing how far each participant has come is what it’s all about. “I really like spending time with them and seeing all the progress they’ve made.”

The research and treatment will continue December 20th and another round of the study will take place in August of 2023.

Dr. Surkar encourages those who want to participate in the next round to reach out to the Pearl Lab Physical Therapy Department at ECU, at (252)744-0525.

