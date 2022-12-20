Eastern North Carolina counties to receive state revitalization grants

Revitalization grants for affordable housing
Revitalization grants for affordable housing(Dakota News Now)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Counties in our area will receive funds to help low income residents get affordable housing.

Governor Roy Cooper announced that the North Carolina Department of Commerce will award over $42 million in neighborhood revitalization grants to 27 local governments.

The funding is divided up into two rounds.

In the first round of funding, Duplin County will receive $617,222. Hyde County will receive $950,000 and Jones County will receive $950,000.

The second round includes Martin County to see $550,000, the Town of Princeville in Edgecombe County to get $625,000 and Hyde County to receive $1,231,388.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley in Goldsboro
Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro
Mahogany Miller
Pitt County sheriff’s office looking for missing juvenile
Workers laid off at flyExclusive in Kinston
Since 2009, the exploding air bags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in...
Third recent air bag death confirmed; owners urged to get repairs
Jacksonville Police investigate deadly shooting
Police investigating shooting death in Jacksonville

Latest News

Craven County business owner arrested
Craven County business owner faces felony drug charges
Private Chance Keller, US Army- Military Greeting
Private Chance Keller, US Army - Military Greeting 2022
Workers laid off at flyExclusive in Kinston
Workers laid off at flyExclusive in Kinston
Workers laid off at flyExclusive in Kinston