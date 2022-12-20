Eastern North Carolina counties to receive state revitalization grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Counties in our area will receive funds to help low income residents get affordable housing.

Governor Roy Cooper announced that the North Carolina Department of Commerce will award over $42 million in neighborhood revitalization grants to 27 local governments.

The funding is divided up into two rounds.

In the first round of funding, Duplin County will receive $617,222. Hyde County will receive $950,000 and Jones County will receive $950,000.

The second round includes Martin County to see $550,000, the Town of Princeville in Edgecombe County to get $625,000 and Hyde County to receive $1,231,388.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.