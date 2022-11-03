Greene Central falls to Raleigh Charter in 2A Eastern Regional team tennis final

Raleigh Charter 6, Greene Central 0
Rams fall in eastern regional final
Rams fall in eastern regional final(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central took on Raleigh Charter in the 2A eastern regional finals Wednesday in Snow Hill. Rams had to battle for every point they got. This is Rylee Greene. Nice winner for her after a long rally

Kristen Colie in a rally, sun was playing a role out there in the near court right in the eyes, Krisha Avula able to get the point on the error there.

At 1 singles two of the top 2A players in the state battling. This year’s state runner-up Sarayu Brundavanam the winner there.

The Rams fall in their final match 6-0. Raleigh Charter is region champs.

Greene Central regional runner-up at 20 wins and 4 losses.

