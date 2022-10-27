Ahlers named Manning Award quarterback of the week

He earned the honor over seven other stars of the week
Holton Ahlers Manning Award Week
Holton Ahlers Manning Award Week(witn)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football takes the field at BYU Friday night. Pirates quarterback Holton Ahlers was recognized as the Manning Award quarterback of the week for his work against Central Florida. Ahlers was 30 of 36 for 311 yards with one rushing and one passing touchdown. Holton set the school’s all-time record for career touchdown passes with his 87th in the game.

