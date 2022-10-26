Former Farmville Central star Smith named to Jerry West Award watch list

Terquavion up for award for top shooting guard in the country
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - N.C. State sophomore Terquavion Smith named to the Jerry West award watch list on Tuesday. The award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame goes to the top shooting guard in college basketball. He is one of just 20 players on the list.

The Farmville Central graduate set the N.C. State program record for three’s in a season by a freshman last year with 96.

He is a preseason first-team all-ACC guard as well.

