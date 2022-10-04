New hotel coming to Uptown Greenville

Hilton Garden Inn is set to open Summer 2023
A new hotel is coming to Uptown Greenville
By Merit Morgan
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Uptown Greenville’s skyline will look different as the new Hilton Garden Inn is set to open in the summer of 2023.

Crews are hard at work on the project on Evans street. Centerpointe Construction’s Roger Navarro detailed what the project will look like.

“We’ll have 101 rooms here, all city art, it’ll be beautiful inside with custom architectural millwork, a beautiful restaurant overlooking the city,” Navarro said. “A lot of people in the city are excited for this project.”

Some of what is currently a parking deck next door could be used by the hotel, but it’s not fully decided yet.

“It’s a possibility we’ll be taking over certain spots in this parking deck, but we’re working with the city to make sure we’re all in compliance and make sure that everyone’s on the same page,” Navarro said.

For one business manager next door, looking forward to the Hilton Garden Inn means extra excitement for new faces and more business.

“I’m extremely excited about a bunch of new people being about to come by and try us out,” Blackened Kraken Manager Ian Ekins said. “It’s just going to be an extremely good experience for everyone involved.”

As Greenville continues to grow, the Hilton Garden Inn is said to be a great addition to all Uptown already has to offer.

“The city has amazing features in it with great establishments and I think it’s going to be a great thing for everyone financially, as well as future growth for the city,” Navarro said.

Nearby businesses hope Uptown Greenville’s first hotel will bring more travelers to their storefronts.

