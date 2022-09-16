ECSU gets $20.2 million in grant & contract funding for 2021-2022

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University has received several grants and sponsors for the 2021-2022 academic year.

ECSU was given $20.2 million from state and federal grants and contracts during the 2021-2022 school year. This funding came from:

Higher Education Relief: $9.4 million

Title III: $4.4 million

Grants or contract sponsorships created by ECSU staff and faculty: $6.4 million.

The university says it was given significant funding from the U.S. Department of Education to support its Talent Search, Upward Bound, Student Support Services, and the Educational Opportunity Center programs, in which ECSU supports adults either reenrolling or enrolling for the first time in higher education.

“We are very proud of the strategic work on the part of ECSU’s Office of Sponsored Programs in its research development efforts with our faculty, staff and partners in pursuing a diverse portfolio of opportunities that reflect our strengths and priorities on the national agenda. The accomplishments of our faculty and staff in obtaining external funding have been astounding. They continue to raise the bar in seeking support for their programs and in fostering collaborations within and outside of the UNC System.”

Several grants were awarded to the Aviation Science and Emergency Management Department, including:

Federal Aviation Administration - Aircraft Pilots Workforce Development Academy

U.S. Department of Defense - ECSU Summer Air Force Junior ROTC Flight Academy Partnership

U.S. Department of Homeland Security - Study of Responder Safety in Austere Conditions

U.S. Department of State - Increase and Diversify Education Abroad for U.S. Students (IDEAS) Program

U.S. Office of Naval Research - ECSU’s Navy Flight Academy

Other funding for research partnerships and collaborations was received from the state Department of Health and Human Services, Univesity of North Carolina System, the State Library of North Carolina, NC Campus Compact, Norfolk State University, and the NC Policy Collaboratory.

