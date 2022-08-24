Onslow County man gets up to 3 years for Subway restaurant robbery

Russell May
Russell May(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man arrested for robbing a Subway in November has been found guilty.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Russell May was found guilty of common law robbery and given an active sentence of up to three years.

Deputies say when they were investigating the Nov. 26th Subway robbery, they learned a similar suspect committed a robbery in Hampstead. Along with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Onslow County deputies identified May as the suspect in both robberies.

For the Subway robbery, WITN was told that May was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was inside this SUV.
Greenville police investigate late morning deadly shooting
One man was wearing a Marine sweatshirt while the other has on a Chicago Cubs tee shirt.
Two Marines charged with tourist center vandalism in Havelock
Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: WECT)
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action
Khamani Harris / Cailan Roberson
Names/charges released after Sunday shooting, car chase through Greenville
Carnie Hedgepeth wakes up from coma and is surrounded by loved ones
‘We give God all the praise’: Beaufort Co. emergency services director recovers after waking up from coma

Latest News

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes speaks at press conference detailing the drug arrests made...
Craven County Sheriff’s Office announces 57 drug arrests in 3 months
Investigation
Feds mum on investigation at Aurora phosphate mine
Truck and Trailer stolen from Jacksonville apartment complex
Stolen automobiles in Jacksonville
Truck and Trailer stolen from Jacksonville apartment complex
Thieves jack truck, trailer, and several motorcycles throughout Jacksonville