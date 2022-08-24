Onslow County man gets up to 3 years for Subway restaurant robbery

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man arrested for robbing a Subway in November has been found guilty.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Russell May was found guilty of common law robbery and given an active sentence of up to three years.

Deputies say when they were investigating the Nov. 26th Subway robbery, they learned a similar suspect committed a robbery in Hampstead. Along with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Onslow County deputies identified May as the suspect in both robberies.

For the Subway robbery, WITN was told that May was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon.

