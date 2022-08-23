Top North Carolina senator prefers abortion limits after 1st trimester

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s most powerful state senator says he’d prefer to have approved restrictions on abortion after roughly the first three months of pregnancy.

Senate leader Phil Berger told reporters Tuesday that he’d also support exceptions to any post-first trimester prohibition, such as rape and incest.

House Speaker Tim Moore reiterated Tuesday that he would favor a “fetal heartbeat” bill, which likely would bar abortions after roughly six weeks, but also with exceptions.

No legislation will be debated until 2023, and efforts at new restrictions in light of the overturning of Roe v. Wade will be difficult if the GOP can’t win veto-proof majorities in November’s elections.

