Suspect arrested in Halifax burglary and assault case

Halifax, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested following a burglary and assault that took place Friday, July 15.

An elderly female was injured in the assault, resulting in her being taken to ECU Medical Center for treatment.

Curtez Rynell Whitaker, of Enfield turned himself into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday July 17 and was charged with attempted first degree forcible rape, breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure, and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Whitaker has been placed in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $500,000 secure bond, and is scheduled for a July 28 court date.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.