Person of interest in Halifax Co burglary and assault identified from Facebook post

This person was identified to deputies after being posted on Facebook.(Halifax Co Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest in a late night burglary and assault.

The identification of the individual, which Lt. C. Shane Guyant told WITN cannot yet be shared, came after pictures from a security camera were posted to the Office’s Facebook page.

Deputies are not sure if this person has any information or is the suspect of this crime.

The break-in and assault happened on Friday evening on Highway 48 near Ringwood.

The victim inside the home was taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for their injuries and was released in stable condition.

Deputies have increased patrols in the Ringwood area in response, and the public is encouraged to call 911 if they see any suspicious behavior.

If you have any information on this crime, contact Detective Sergeant R.E. Marshall at 252-583-8201.

You can also report information for a cash reward by calling Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

