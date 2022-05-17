Advertisement

Winterville police charge man in February crime spree

Steven Razor Jr.
Steven Razor Jr.(Winterville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police believe they’ve caught up with the person responsible for several break-ins.

Winterville Police said that Steven Razor Jr. was arrested for the crime spree we’re told happened in a subdivision off Old Tar Road back in late February.

At the time, police said that a home and several vehicles were broken into. They said that an additional vehicle was stolen.

Police said the Pitt County man was charged with 1 count of first-degree burglary, 1 count of larceny after breaking and entering, 1 count of larceny of a motor vehicle, 1 count of larceny, 9 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and 8 counts of misdemeanor larceny.

Razor is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $357,500 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket
Onslow County man is “shaking” after $2 million scratch-off win
Shooting
No charges after brother kills brother in Wayne County
700 block of North Market Street
Man in critical condition after Washington shooting
Graphical representation of severe weather threats Eastern NC will experience Monday (5-16-22)
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch extended until 11pm for Coastal NC
George W. Graham, Johnnie Mosley
Two former Lenoir County leaders die over the weekend

Latest News

Kings of Q BBQ Cook-off and Festival
Ayden’s “Kings of Q” BBQ Cook-Off and Festival returns this weekend
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on May 17 and will remain open until 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina Board of Elections holds Primary Election Day news conference
insert
Hatteras Connector, new waterway established by Coast Guard
Voters head to the polls in Williamston.
Polls for primary election open