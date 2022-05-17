Winterville police charge man in February crime spree

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police believe they’ve caught up with the person responsible for several break-ins.

Winterville Police said that Steven Razor Jr. was arrested for the crime spree we’re told happened in a subdivision off Old Tar Road back in late February.

At the time, police said that a home and several vehicles were broken into. They said that an additional vehicle was stolen.

Police said the Pitt County man was charged with 1 count of first-degree burglary, 1 count of larceny after breaking and entering, 1 count of larceny of a motor vehicle, 1 count of larceny, 9 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and 8 counts of misdemeanor larceny.

Razor is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $357,500 secured bond.

