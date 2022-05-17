Advertisement

Roanoke Rapids Police investigates several vehicle break-ins

(Mia Monet)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says its investigating several recent vehicle break-ins from over the weekend.

Officials say it happened in the 600 and 700 blocks of Williams to Carolina Street, along with in that general area.

Police say firearms and other valuable items were stolen from the vehicles, all of which were left unlocked.

They add that in one of the incidents, a victim caught a suspect going through his vehicle as he was getting ready to leave for work. When the victim yelled at the suspect, the suspect held the victim at gunpoint and forced him to walk down an alley and lay down, at which point the suspect ran away.

Because of this, officials are reminding you to not confront anyone during a break-in and call 911 instead, to not leave valuables in your cars and to make sure to lock your car doors.

Police are also asking people to be aware of their surroundings and to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

