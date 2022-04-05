One man killed in Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police say one man is dead after a shooting Monday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the Big Lots parking lot on South Hughes Boulevard.

Officers found 61-year-old Kevin Chambers shot. He died at the scene.

If you have any information, call Elizabeth City police at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

