Advertisement

One man killed in Elizabeth City shooting

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police say one man is dead after a shooting Monday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the Big Lots parking lot on South Hughes Boulevard.

Officers found 61-year-old Kevin Chambers shot. He died at the scene.

If you have any information, call Elizabeth City police at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's body was found Thursday morning in this grassy area.
Police ID man’s body found in Greenville last month; still investigating as suspicious death
This foal will have to live a life as a domesticated animal.
Visitors cited after taking Shackleford Banks foal off island
A security guard was shot here early Monday morning.
Security guard at sweepstakes business shot during robbery
A man is behind bars accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a knife.
Police: Man arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend with knife
Here in Eastern Carolina, only Wayne County still has the medium designation, while all other...
CDC: Just six counties remain in medium risk for community spread of virus

Latest News

Kansas forward David McCormack and North Carolina forward Armando Bacot vie for the ball during...
Kansas overcomes 16-point deficit to defeat Tar Heels for NCAA basketball championship
Some gas stations in Eastern North Carolina dipped below $3.70.
Gas prices fall below $3.70
Farm to School Week is underway.
Craven County Schools celebrates Farm to School Week
25 bricks of heroin found in car following traffic stop by sheriff
Traffic stop by Nash County Sheriff turns up 25 bricks of heroin