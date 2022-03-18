Advertisement

‘Madison is wrong’ GOP leader Kevin McCarthy says of Cawthorn’s ‘thug’ comment

Kevin McCarthy / Madison Cawthorn
Kevin McCarthy / Madison Cawthorn(CNN / WBTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - At his weekly press conference Friday morning, U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy rebuked Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s comments calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a thug.

“Madison is wrong,” McCarthy said firmly.

Cawthorn, of North Carolina, told supporters he thought Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a “thug” earlier this month.

McCarthy added in his press conference that he spoke with Cawthorn about his comments. He also said that he would support the young congressman’s reelection.

