‘Madison is wrong’ GOP leader Kevin McCarthy says of Cawthorn’s ‘thug’ comment
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - At his weekly press conference Friday morning, U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy rebuked Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s comments calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a thug.
“Madison is wrong,” McCarthy said firmly.
Cawthorn, of North Carolina, told supporters he thought Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a “thug” earlier this month.
McCarthy added in his press conference that he spoke with Cawthorn about his comments. He also said that he would support the young congressman’s reelection.
