Police: Teenage boy killed inside home in Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are investigating a homicide after they say a teenage boy was killed inside his home after shots were fired inside.

The Goldsboro Police Department says a 14-year-old boy died from gunshot wounds inside his trailer at Tanglewood Mobile Home Park at 3201 Central Heights Road.

Police say officers responded to the shooting at about 4:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating the death as a homicide.

