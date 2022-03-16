Advertisement

Police: Teenage boy killed inside home in Goldsboro shooting

(Kmov)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are investigating a homicide after they say a teenage boy was killed inside his home after shots were fired inside.

The Goldsboro Police Department says a 14-year-old boy died from gunshot wounds inside his trailer at Tanglewood Mobile Home Park at 3201 Central Heights Road.

Police say officers responded to the shooting at about 4:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating the death as a homicide.

