Police investigating after man shot in Elizabeth City

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after they say someone was shot in Elizabeth City.

Elizabeth City police say 28-year-old Kareem Felton was shot at the Rivers Landing Apartments on Weeksville Road just before 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers say he was shot in the lower right leg and taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

If anyone has any information, call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

